Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $154.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $180.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.