The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 22nd

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGT opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

