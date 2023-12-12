Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $11.40 EPS

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($11.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 12.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.72.
In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
