Northern Venture Trust (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.05. Northern Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.54 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -835.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deborah Hudson acquired 79,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £50,276.52 ($63,113.88). 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

