OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -733.31%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.