OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.31.
OFS Credit Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -733.31%.
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- AbbVie continues shopping spree with biotech buyout
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.