Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (PNBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance
Pioneer Bankshares stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Pioneer Bankshares has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.25.
About Pioneer Bankshares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Bankshares
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.