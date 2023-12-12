Mitie Group plc (MTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mitie Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 99.80 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.11. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.

In related news, insider Chet Patel bought 30,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £29,950.69 ($37,598.15). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,195. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

