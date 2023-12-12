Aeries Technology (AERT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 13th.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

AERT stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Aeries Technology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

