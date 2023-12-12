CRH plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 5,212 ($65.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,741.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,485.49. The company has a market capitalization of £36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,705.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. CRH has a 52 week low of GBX 3,138.50 ($39.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,240 ($65.78).

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

