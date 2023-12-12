CRH plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

CRH plc (LON:CRHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 5,212 ($65.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,741.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,485.49. The company has a market capitalization of £36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,705.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. CRH has a 52 week low of GBX 3,138.50 ($39.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,240 ($65.78).

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for CRH (LON:CRH)

