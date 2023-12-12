Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.940-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $171.9 million-$171.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.7 million. Mitek Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.80 million, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

