Northern 2 VCT (NTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NTV opened at GBX 56 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.18. The firm has a market cap of £108.89 million, a PE ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 0.20. Northern 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.32 ($0.81).

In related news, insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 16,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £9,982.80 ($12,531.76). 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

