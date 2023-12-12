Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,238,000 after buying an additional 339,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,536,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

