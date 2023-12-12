Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 493.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.58. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.44.

View Our Latest Report on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.