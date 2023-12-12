Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 5,027 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

