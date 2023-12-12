Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,366 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2889 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

