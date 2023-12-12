Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems
In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
