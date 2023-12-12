Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

