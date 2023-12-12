12,505 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 29.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Stock Performance

New Relic stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. New Relic’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

