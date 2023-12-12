Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,600 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $338.10. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.11.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

