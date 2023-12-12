Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 247.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

