Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after purchasing an additional 221,721 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.6% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 636,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

