DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

