Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. General Motors makes up about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

