Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $931,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.06, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

