Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. United States Steel accounts for about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in United States Steel by 171.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.