BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BNY stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

