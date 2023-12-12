Merchants Bancorp (MBINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 2nd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

