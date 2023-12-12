Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 2nd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of MBINM opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $28.06.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
