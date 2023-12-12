National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 298.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.