Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on December 29th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.3 %
TSLX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $315,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 61.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
