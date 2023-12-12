Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on December 29th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

TSLX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $315,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 61.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

