Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 72,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.