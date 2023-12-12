Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00004808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00782029 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

