Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.720-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $177.77 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

