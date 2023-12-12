Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.720-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:BURL opened at $177.77 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on BURL
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AbbVie continues shopping spree with biotech buyout
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.