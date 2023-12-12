NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.

[Telegram](https://t.me/NSURco)

[Whitepaper](https://www.nsurcoin.com/WhitePaper)”

