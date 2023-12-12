Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.720-5.870 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $177.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

