Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.930-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.130-1.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $761,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $761,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,341 shares of company stock worth $10,889,916 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

