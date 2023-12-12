1peco (1PECO) Price Reaches $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1peco has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $30.34 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/one%5FecoGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/QC4Qr58V6B)[Medium](https://medium.com/@1eco)”

Buying and Selling 1peco

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

