Chain (XCN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.72 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Chain has a market cap of $54.20 million and $34.72 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain has traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

