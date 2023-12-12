United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

