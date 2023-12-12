Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on January 19th

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 447.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

DLR stock opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

