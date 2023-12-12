QNB Corp. (QNBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of QNBC stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. QNB has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.51.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

