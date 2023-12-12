Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 28th

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

