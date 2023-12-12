ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $69,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, Director Greg L. Armock purchased 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,523.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $69,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,964 shares of company stock worth $121,945. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 876.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 304,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 138.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile



ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

