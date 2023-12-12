Personal Assets (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Assets Price Performance

LON:PNL opened at GBX 466.50 ($5.86) on Tuesday. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 457 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 487.50 ($6.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 465.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11,672.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.