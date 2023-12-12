Personal Assets (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Personal Assets Price Performance
LON:PNL opened at GBX 466.50 ($5.86) on Tuesday. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 457 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 487.50 ($6.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 465.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11,672.53 and a beta of 0.20.
Personal Assets Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Assets
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.