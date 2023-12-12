Foxby Corp. (FXBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 28th

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Foxby Price Performance
Shares of FXBY opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Foxby has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.82.
About Foxby
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foxby
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.