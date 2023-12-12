Foxby Corp. (FXBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 28th

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Foxby Price Performance

Shares of FXBY opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Foxby has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Get Foxby alerts:

About Foxby

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.