PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.14.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
