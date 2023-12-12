PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 29th

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 204.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 230.8%.

Shares of PCH opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

