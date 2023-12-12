Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $139.10 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 992,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,470 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 0.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $139,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $352,794,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.