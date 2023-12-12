Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $158.74 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 600,980 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Shell worth $158,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.