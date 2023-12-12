Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 1.3% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

