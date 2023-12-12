Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Southern Copper accounts for 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $93,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

